Carter (foot) will start at center in Sunday's game against the Hornets.

After sitting out Friday's win over the Timberwolves, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley labeled Carter as a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET opening tip. Ultimately, Carter will be able to play through a right foot plantar fascia strain, though the Magic could monitor his playing time more closely than normal. Before sitting out Friday, Carter had played in 15 consecutive games and averaged 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes per contest.