Carter's (eye) status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Sixers, but coach Steve Clifford told reporters pregame that Carter "probably" won't play, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Magic have waffled on the status of several players, but it sounds like both Carter and RJ Hampton (ankle) are closer to "doubtful" than "questionable." If Carter doesn't play, Mo Bamba would likely step into a much larger role.