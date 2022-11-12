Carter ended Friday's 114-97 victory over the Suns with 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes.

Carter had a quiet start to the evening, scoring only five points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting while collecting just two rebounds. However, the Magic center came out firing in the second half, leading the team with nine points in the third quarter on 4-of-7 shooting before adding another six points in the fourth. Carter also grabbed five rebounds in the final period to go along with three assists as Orlando closed out the game and sent Phoenix packing. He's now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games while he also reached the 20-point mark on Friday for just the second time this season.