Carter chipped in 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 103-92 loss to the Cavaliers.

Carter ended just one rebound away from posting what would've been his third double-double, and the fact that he has three in five games exemplifies the fact that he's a solid two-way threat since he's also scored in double digits in every appearance. That said, an uptick in efficiency wouldn't hurt since he's making just 45.2 percent of his shots, which is a very low figure for a big man that spends most of his time near the rim.