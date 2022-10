Carter totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Carter had a strong showing in this game despite the loss, and he ended just one board shy of putting up what would've been his fourth double-double of the campaign. He's been very consistent and has recorded double-digit points with at least eight rebounds in all but one of his seven appearances to date.