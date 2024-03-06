Carter closed Tuesday's 101-89 win over the Hornets with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes.

Carter has gone four straight games without a double-double, but the big man continues to deliver strong numbers every time he steps on the court. Even though Carter holds a secondary role in Orlando's offensive scheme, he has scored in double digits in all but one of the team's seven games since the end of the All-Star break while grabbing at least seven boards in five of those appearances.