Carter finished with 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Raptors.

Carter has yet to record his first double-double of the season, and he ended just three boards shy of doing so Friday. He took a step forward offensively, though, as he hit the 20-point mark after scoring a combined 12 points (4-10 FG) in his previous two contests. Carter has reached the 20-point mark in three of his five appearances this season, and he should continue to benefit from an expanded offensive role due to the absences of Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee).