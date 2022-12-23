Carter isn't starting Friday against the Spurs.
Carter will be available Friday for the first time in over a month, and coach Jamahl Mosley said before the game that the 23-year-old will be on an unspecified minutes restriction. Carter started in his first 15 appearances this year but will take on a bench role Friday while Moritz Wagner remains in the starting lineup.
