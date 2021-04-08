Carter accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

For the month of March, Carter hit double figures in the scoring column just twice across 11 games prior to being acquired by the Magic. Since then, he's done so five times in six contests. He's also shot greater than 50 percent in each outing throughout that span.