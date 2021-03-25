Carter was traded to the Magic on Thursday, along with Otto Porter and two future first-round picks, in exchange for Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the first major deal on deadline day, the Bulls will bring in one of the biggest names on the market, but it will cost them Carter, their No. 7 overall pick out of Duke in 2018. Injuries limited Carter in each of his first two seasons, and he's been mostly underwhelming in 2020-21, averaging just 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 32 games. Carter was a regular starter for the first half of the season, but he was demoted to the bench on March 14, and he's averaged only 19.4 minutes per game in seven appearances since. With Vucevic out of the picture in Orlando, Carter will have a good chance to take over as the full-time starting center as the Magic shift into rebuilding mode.