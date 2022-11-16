Carter (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's shootaround, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Carter remains questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but it's discouraging that he was held out of the team's shootaround. It's possible that he tests his injury prior to the game before the Magic officially determine his status.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable with foot injury•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Collects 20 points, 10 boards•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Double-double in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Notches 17 points, nine boards•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Goes off for career-high 30 points•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Comes close to double-double•