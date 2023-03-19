Carter amassed 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 win over the Clippers.

Carter was on a mission Saturday, Rocking a healthy double-double while adding season-high totals in both blocks and steals. Despite sitting outside the top 100 thus far this season, he has been putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. The Magic don't feel as though they are going to ease up down the stretch, meaning Carter should be locked into heavy minutes, barring any injuries.