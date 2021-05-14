Carter registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 loss to the Hawks.

The 22-year-old has been decent since returning from a three-game absence due to an eye injury, averaging 10.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last two games. Carter's had difficulty scoring over his last eight games, averaging just 8.8 points on 37.0 percent shooting, so he'll look to build on Thursday's double-digit scoring performance Friday on the road against the 76ers.