Carter posted 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-98 victory over the Celtics.

It's Carter's 11th double-double of the season, five of which have come in January. The fifth-year center is averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 blocks in 10 games on the month as he gets closer to being the consistent double-double threat he was last season when he averaged a career-high 10.5 rebounds a game.