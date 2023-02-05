Carter amassed 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 victory over the Hornets.

The fifth-year center missed Friday's game due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but the breather did Carter some good as he scored 20 or more points for just the third time in 16 games since the beginning of January while delivering his 13th double-double of the season. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the 23-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.3 threes in 29.1 minutes a contest.