Carter chipped in 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 victory over the Clippers.

The double-double was the seventh of the season for Carter and his first since Jan. 4, while the 14 boards were a season high. The 26-year-old center has grabbed more than 10 rebounds in three of the last four games, but it's his offense that's been lagging -- he scored in single digits in eight straight games to begin February. On the month, Carter is averaging 6.7 points, 8.3 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.6 minutes a contest while shooting a miserable 34.4 percent from the floor.