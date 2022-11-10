Carter compiled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 win over Dallas.
Ten of Carter's 12 boards came in the second half as Dallas' 30.8 percent field-goal shooting created many opportunities for defensive rebounds. It was his fifth double-double of the season through 12 contests. The 23-year-old continues to provide solid production in his second full season in Orlando and is averaging 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 32.9 minutes so far.
