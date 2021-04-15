Carter totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes of Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Carter was all over the place Wednesday contributing in every aspect of the game. Though the Magic haven't done much winning lately, it hasn't been because of a lack of production from Carter. Since the Magic acquired him from the Bulls, Carter has three double-doubles while grabbing less than six rebounds just once in 10 games. His fantasy value has increased moderately since joining Orlando.