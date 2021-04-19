Carter went for 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Carter has two double-doubles in his last three games and four overall since joining the Magic after having only seven with the Bulls in the first 32 games of the season. Carter's seven shots were fewest among starters and even backup Mo Bamba attempted more shots despite playing in half the time of Carter. Despite that, Carter is still one of the focal points on the Magic and has decent fantasy value.