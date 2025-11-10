Carter closed with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

Carter extends his double-digit scoring streak to five, and has not scored below eight points all season. In 10 games, Carter is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 threes made.