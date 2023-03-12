Carter (hip) notched 27 points (12-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 overtime victory over Miami.

After missing the Magic's previous three games with a hip injury, Carter looked to be fully healthy Saturday while logging a massive workload as the team's starting center. Miami had no answer for Carter inside, where he was a perfect 9-of-9 around the rim. Assuming Carter experiences no setbacks with his hip coming out of Saturday's game, he should be ready to go when the Magic kick off a four-game week Tuesday in San Antonio. The final two games of the week are part of a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set versus the two Los Angeles teams, however, so Carter could be a candidate to sit out one of those contests.