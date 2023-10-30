Carter racked up eight points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Friday's 102-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Carter has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games to start the season. The veteran center should have more efficient shooting performances moving forward, as he has shot over 50 percent from the field in four straight seasons but is currently shooting just 35.3 percent from the field. While Carter's offensive production should increase, his lack of defensive stats has always been concerning. He hasn't averaged more than 1.5 steals-plus-blocks for a full season since 2019-20, when he was with the Bulls.