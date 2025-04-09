Carter ended Tuesday's 119-112 victory over the Hawks with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and six steals across 37 minutes.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the way for the Magic on the offensive end of the court, but Orlando wouldn't have secured the victory without the impressive contributions of Carter. Not only did the big man fill the stat sheet, but he also recorded two or more tallies in each of the five major categories, and he established new season-high marks in both steals and blocks. He's averaging 10.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest over his last 10 outings.