Carter ended Friday's 121-94 loss to the Celtics with 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes.

Carter held things down in the paint for Orlando in Friday's contest, leading all Magic players in rebounds while finishing one board shy of a double-double in a losing effort. Carter has recorded 15 or more points in four contests this season while hauling in nine or more boards in 10 outings.