Carter logged 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-104 win over the Nuggets.

Carter got off to a solid start with 10 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor to go along with six rebounds and two assists. The big man remained efficient after the break, connecting on three of four field goal attempts to finish with a team-high 19 points, but surprisingly failed to record any rebounds over the final two quarters. Carter has now grabbed just six boards in each of his last two games, though he's still averaging 9.3 rebounds per game so far in the month of February.