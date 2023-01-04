Carter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.

Carter enters the starting lineup Wednesday with Bol Bol (COVID-19) and Moritz Wagner (suspension) out. Magic coach Jamahl Moseley said the 23-year-old big man won't be on a minutes restriction, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports, which will come in handy with a number of frontcourt players missing the game for various reasons.