Carter closed with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 30 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Carter had a solid game overall, knocking down four of seven field goal attempts in the first half for nine points before adding another nine in the second half on 3-of-5 shooting. The Magic's big man added seven boards and also went 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, though he did foul out for the fourth time this season with just over a minute left in the game. Carter has scored 15 or more points in six of his last eight contests, shooting 54 percent from the field over that span.