Carter amassed 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 loss to the Hawks.

Carter scored an efficient 22 points despite the loss, putting to rest any doubts there were regarding his role as the starting center. Seen as his primary competition for playing time, Nikola Vucevic managed just five minutes, while Goga Bitadze saw 12 minutes. While this is only a one-game sample size, it does appear as though Carter should be able to maintain relevance in standard leagues, although expecting 22 points from him on most nights feels unlikely.