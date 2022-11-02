Carter closed with 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Carter matched his career-high with 30 points in the loss, turning in his best performance of the season. Despite a clear path to minutes, Carter has been somewhat underwhelming this season. The ascension of Bol Bol has certainly had something to do with it, cutting into Carter's opportunities to defend at the rim. With that said, he looks healthy and locked in for at least 30 minutes per night, making him a clear must-roster player.