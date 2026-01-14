Magic's Wendell Carter: Good to go Thursday
Carter (hip) isn't listed on the Magic's injury report for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies in Berlin.
Carter will return to action Thursday after missing Sunday's win over the Pelicans due to a minor hip issue. Over his last 15 appearances, Carter has averaged 13.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 51.3 percent from the field in 31.4 minutes per game.
