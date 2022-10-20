Carter contributed 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and a steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.

Carter got off to a solid start the game, dishing out two assists to Paolo Banchero early in the first while going 2-of-3 from the field with three rebounds in the first quarter. The Magic center would finish the first half by shooting 5-of-7 for 11 points, but did not score a bucket in the second half. Carter did, however, grab seven second-half rebounds to give him his first double-double of the season.