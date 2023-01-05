Carter produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 win over the Thunder.

After scoring six first-quarter points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, Carter had just five more field goal attempts over the next three quarters while also going 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. The Magic center did, however, rack up a game and season-high 13 rebounds on the night to notch his seventh double-double of the season as Orlando snapped its three-game losing streak. Carter also matched his season high with two blocks in the contest.