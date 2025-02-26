Carter had nine points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 122-82 loss to the Cavaliers.

Carter drew his fourth consecutive start Tuesday, leading the Magic in rebounds during the blowout loss. The 25-year-old has scored in single digits in two of those four appearances, though he has recorded at least nine rebounds in three of them. Over his last four outings, Carter has averaged 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 26.8 minutes per contest.