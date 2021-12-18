Carter headed to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Heat due to an apparent right knee injury, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Carter banged knees with Max Strus in the second quarter of Friday's matchup and had to be helped off the court. He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair shortly after, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return.