Carter closed with 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Thunder.

The 24-year-old center produced at least 20 points for the first time since Jan. 26, and the third time this season. Since moving into the starting lineup 12 games ago, Carter is averaging 13.1 points, 6.7 boards, 1.6 assists and 1,3 threes while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.