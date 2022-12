Carter (foot) said Thursday that his foot injury is feeling better and he hopes to return to the court in 1-2 weeks, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter has missed the last six games due to a strained right plantar fascia. In the meantime, Carter will continue to rest and receive treatment for his injury. Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, and Moritz Wagner should receive extended playing time until the 23-year-old big man can return.