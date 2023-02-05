Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley said Carter (foot) is considered a game-time call ahead of Sunday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Though Carter doesn't appear on the Magic's most recent injury report released prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET opening tip, the team reportedly remains undecided if Carter will be able to play through the right foot plantar fascia strain that kept him sidelined for Friday's win over the Timberwolves. The same injury kept Carter on the bench for just over a month earlier this season, so the Magic could be inclined to err on the side of caution and hold the big man out once again. If Carter is ruled out Sunday, Moritz Wagner would likely move into the starting five and could take on major minutes while the Magic are already down another center in Mo Bamba, who will begin serving his four-game suspension in Charlotte.