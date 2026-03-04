Magic's Wendell Carter: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas with a sore left ankle.
Carter is in danger of missing consecutive outings with the ailment. Goga Bitadze would likely start at center if Carter is out again, with Moritz Wagner filling out the backup minutes in this case.
