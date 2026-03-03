Magic's Wendell Carter: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle soreness.
Carter was added to the injury report 90 minutes ahead of tipoff, so the issue appears to have popped up at the last second. He's appeared in 19 straight games for the Magic, and he'll presumably need to prove his health during warmups to extend this streak.
