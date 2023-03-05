Carter has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Portland due to left hip pain.

Carter was announced as a starter, but the Magic downgraded him to out just minutes later. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Moritz Wagner will enter the starting lineup in Carter's absence and figures to garner an increased role versus the Trail Blazers. Carter's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Milwaukee, but Orlando will likely release an update on his status following Sunday's game.