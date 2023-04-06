Carter is out for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to left hip soreness.

With the Magic eliminated from making even the Play-In, many of their starters have been ruled out Thursday. Moritz Wagner, Goga Bitadze and Bol Bol are all candidates to see extended minutes in Carter's absence. The 23-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Brooklyn.

