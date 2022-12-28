Carter logged 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 129-110 loss to the Lakers.

Carter led Orlando's second unit in scoring while seeing limited minutes while working back from a foot injury, finishing as one of three Magic players with at least 15 points. Carter has scored at least 15 points in 11 games this season.