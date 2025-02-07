Carter amassed 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 112-90 loss to the Nuggets.

Carter led the Magic in points during a low-scoring affair. However, the big man struggled to fill the stat sheet, recording fewer than five rebounds for the first time since Jan. 12. Carter has come off the bench in each of his last five appearances, averaging 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals across 24.6 minutes per contest.