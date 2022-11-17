Carter (foot) is probable to play in Friday's game versus the Bulls, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Carter missed Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. While Carter is only slated to miss one game, his injury may linger. The 23-year-old center's return will likely mean Mo Bamba moves back to the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Doesn't participate in shootaround•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable with foot injury•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Collects 20 points, 10 boards•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Double-double in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Notches 17 points, nine boards•