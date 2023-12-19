Coach Jamahl Mosley said Carter (finger) went through portions of Tuesday's practice, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Mosley added that Markelle Fultz (knee) was also limited Tuesday, but the coach said Carter is closer to returning than Fultz. Carter has missed 20 straight games due to the fractured finger and will likely remain sidelined for Wednesday's contest versus Miami, though his official status for that contest won't be released until Tuesday afternoon. After Wednesday, Orlando heads out on a three-game road trip that begins Thursday in Milwaukee and ends Tuesday in Washington.