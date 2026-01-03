Carter logged 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to the Bulls.

Carter struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end but still managed to score in double digits. He tallied his first double-double since Dec. 9 and recorded double-digit rebounds for a second straight matchup. The Duke product is averaging 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last five games.