Carter (finger) was spotted getting spots up during Tuesday's practice, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports reports.

Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Carter got his cast removed Tuesday, and the big man called it "one of the best days of [his] life." He immediately got to work with individual drills but still has a few hurdles to clear before he's ready for game action. Carter missed a 12th straight game Sunday due to a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand, which has allowed Goga Bitadze and Mortiz Wagner to garner increased roles. However, when Carter is available, he'll presumably reclaim his starting spot and play a prominent role for a Magic team that's contending for a top seed in the Eastern Conference.