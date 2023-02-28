Carter played 25 minutes and finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

After logging no fewer than 30 minutes in four consecutive games from Feb. 11 through 23, Carter has now received 18- and 25-minute workloads over his last two outings. Foul trouble contributed to the lighter playing time in the previous contest, and though he was charged with just three personals Monday, two came within the game's first two minutes. Carter ended up riding the bench for most of the first half as a result, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect the trend to continue so long as he can do a better job of avoiding early whistles in future games.