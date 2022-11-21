Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Carter (foot) didn't participate in Monday's shootaround and will be a game-time decision against the Pacers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter has missed two of the last three games due to a strained plantar fascia, and it sounds like the big man will be a true game-time call against Indiana after sitting out of Monday's shootaround session. If Carter ultimately remains sidelined, Mo Bamba would likely draw another start at center in his absence. Carter has been terrific when available this season, averaging 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.9 minutes per contest.