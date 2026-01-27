Carter accumulated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 114-98 loss to the Cavaliers.

Carter continues to be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset for Orlando. Overall this season, Carter has appeared in 43 games and has produced ninth-round value in nine-category formats with 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes.